The recording of James Crumbley talking to 911 the day of the Oxford High School shooting was one of the many pieces of evidence brought against the parents of the accused teen shooter.
James and Jennifer Crumbley are accused of making a gun accessible to their son and failing to intervene when he showed possible signs of mental distress. Both parents are facing involuntary manslaughter charges.
James Crumbley made a frantic call to police as bullets rang out at Oxford High School:
"I'm at my house. There's an active shooter situation going on at the high school. My son's at the high school. I have a missing gun at my house. I need an officer to come to my house right away please."
"Okay, I'm not going to be able to send anybody to your house right now. Because they're on the active shooter situation."
"I understand that. There's a million cops there. I have a missing gun and my son is at the school and we had a meeting with the counselor this morning. Because of something that he wrote on a math paper. And I was in town, and I saw a whole bunch of cops go somewhere. (inaudible) and then someone told me that there was an active shooter and then I raced home (inaudible). And I think my son took the gun I just know it (inaudible). My son's name is Ethan Crumbley C-R-U-M-B-L-E-Y."
As the tape played, Jennifer Crumbley appeared to be visibly shaken.
The 911 call the most notable part of a day filled with testimony and constant objections between the prosecution and attorneys representing the Crumbley's.
The judge has to decide if there is enough evidence to send the Crumbley's to trial. The judge will make that decision at the conclusion of this proceeding.
Testimony will continue when the hearing resumes on Feb. 24.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.