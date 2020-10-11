Dr. Ali Hekmati died in his sleep Saturday night.
His son, Amir Hekmati confirmed his death Sunday morning.
Ali was a biology professor at Mott Community College.
His son remembers him as "A man of hard work, honor and someone who always had kind words for those around him."
TV5 introduced you to the Hekmati family in 2011 when Amir was taken prisoner by Iran.
He was held by the country for five years after being accused of being a spy, which the family denies.
Amir was released in 2016 as part of a prisoner swap.
Congressman Dan Kildee flew to Germany to meet Amir after his release.
Kildee said the following of Ali's passing:
"I am deeply saddened to learn of Dr. Ali Hekmati’s passing. Ali was a man of great kindness, character and conviction. Along with his wife, Behnaz, Ali raised a beautiful and loving family. Ali loved teaching at Mott Community College, where his students knew him simply as “Dr. H.” He was passionate about microbiology and rarely missed a day of class.
I came to know Ali and his family through his son, Amir Hekmati. For years, I fought alongside the Hekmati family to secure Amir’s release from an Iranian prison. Even through a tough medical diagnosis, Ali was determined to see his son again after years apart from each other. I will be forever thankful that Amir was able to reunite with Ali and his family.
Jennifer and I extend our deepest sympathies to Behnaz and the entire Hekmati family."
