A local father celebrated his daughter’s safe return home after she went missing for several hours.
Denay Eddy, 14, has down syndrome. On Monday, May 13, her father said she put her shoes on and ran out the door.
“She just took off before my wife could see which way she went. She was around the corner and gone,” said Kent Eddy, Denay’s father.
He said it was easy to disappear since they live in rural Midland County. Kent said he needed help from police and his neighbors. He said he didn’t have a clue where she had gone.
“Had a dog come out. We found a track on the road here, so we know she was going that way. And I went, 'oh no' because back there is just big woods,” Kent said.
The area is known for hunting. Denay was found in a cabin in the woods.
“She was cold. She was hungry, and she was scared. But she was fairly warm because she found a comforter and wrapped herself up in it,” Kent said.
Denay went missing at 1 p.m. She wasn’t found until later that night at 11. Kent said police were looking for her with a helicopter equipped with thermal vision. He said eventually MSP and a volunteer firefighter found the cabin door unlocked.
“He opened it and the first word she said was 'Daddy.' She was hoping dad would find her. I wish I had, but I’m sure it made his day to find the little girl,” Kent said.
Kent said he’s happy to have his daughter back home, safe and sound.
