A mid-Michigan father is opening up after his son was gunned down in a drive-by shooting.
Early Sunday morning, a 21-year-old Darius Jackson was shot in the back seat of a car.
Ahmad Ervin's son, Darius Jackson, loved music and was a natural performer.
"He was really gifted. He was bound to be a superstar one day," Ervin said. "I introduced him to Michael Jackson, and he just fell in love with Michael Jackson."
At 21 years old, he was a music producer, and an artist. His father looked forward to the day his son 'made it big.'
Until early Sunday when the phone rang.
"Darius' aunt, she called me, and she was frantic, and she said, 'Darius has been shot," Ervin said.
Jackson was the victim of a drive by shooting in Saginaw County's Kochville Township. Investigators believe Jackson and two friends were leaving a hotel when a car drove up behind them at Bay and Trautner, shooting the vehicle multiple times.
Jackson died and a bullet grazed the driver.
"Halfway to the hospital, I got a call from his grandmother. She was hollering and frantic, and she said, 'he's gone.' I screamed and hollered all the way to the hospital," Ervin said,
Ervin said his son was a hero to his little sister.
"She ran to me with her arms open and said, 'I don't want him to be gone.' she was just crying, like, 'I don't want him to be gone, daddy," Ervin said.
His son's death brought a tragic sense of Deja Vu for Ervin. When he was younger, he survived a shooting that killed his best friend.
"I've been seeing this stuff for so long. I was born and raised in Saginaw; I've been seeing it for years. You never think it's going to be yours, your child. They took a good kid out of here. We won't get to see him reach his super star status, as he would say," Ervin said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.