A Mid-Michigan man is rejoicing after a good luck charm from his late son was returned after going missing last week.
“I couldn’t believe it. I just really couldn’t believe it,” said Mark Enszer, of Midland.
Enzer was ecstatic that his prayers were answered.
“Oh my lord. When I looked up and they were like these are yours Mark? And I’m like yeah! And I just, oh my heart just dropped,” Enszer said.
TV5 first introduced you to Enszer earlier this week. His son Seth was an avid baseball player, but he died three years ago of epilepsy at the age of 23.
Since his death, Enszer made it a point of brining his late son’s baseball bat to practices and games. It was his good luck charm.
That is until the bat was taken from the Red Coat baseball complex in Midland last Tuesday, along with nearly $2,000 worth of equipment.
Enszer was anguished over the loss until last night.
“Players I play with, one of their wives was coming back from their game and they said they saw a couple kids, about 6-years-old, walk into an empty field and set something down. So they went over to see what it was,” Enszer said.
That is when they found two bats, one of which belonged to Seth.
There is no clear answer as to who returned them, why the items were taken, or why only some of the items were brought back. But Enszer is grateful.
“It means the world to me. I don’t know if I will bring this to any more games,” he said.
Enszer considers getting his beloved son’s baseball bat back a homerun. And he has a message for those who returned it.
“I’m just so happy to have Seth’s bat back right now. And I hope they do the right thing and give the rest back. Maybe another night they’ll set it at the ball field again. But if they don’t, I forgive them,” Enszer said.
