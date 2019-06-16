Dads were treated to a display of aviation skills at Bay City’s James Clements Airport.
It sometimes hard to pick the perfect gift for dad. Instead of new cologne, football tickets, or a new lawn mower, some are opting for a unique experience instead.
“Father’s Day for about the last 15 years has meant flying rides for people,” said Valley Aero Club President, Charles Binder.
For 65-years, Valley Aero Club has hosted Father’s Day Dawn Patrol and Breakfast located at the airport.
“We came last year but we didn’t go in an airplane though, so we’re all excited,” said Kris Fournier of Essexville.
“I remember mine when I was about 10 years old and it brings back happy memories and it’s a wonderful privilege to be able to do that for a new generation. Hopefully, a new generation of piolets,” Binder said.
The cost of flights and breakfast aren’t just a unique way to spend Father’s Day, the funds will help with upkeep and projects at the airport.
“Their contributions through breakfast and their appearance here is not only educational but is a big help to us in our endeavors to make this a better airport,” Binder said.
For more information on Valley Aero Club, click here.
