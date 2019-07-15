A local man's cherished baseball bat has gone missing and now he's asking anyone for its safe return.
The bat belonged to his late son who died three years ago.
“I’m trying to hold out faith in mankind right now,” said Mark Enszer.
It’s been three years since Mark played a game of ball with his son, Seth Enszer.
Their love of baseball was always something they shared until Seth, at just 23-years-old, died from a condition related to epilepsy.
“It’s called sudden death epilepsy. I had never heard of it before when he had epilepsy and I didn’t even know it was something he could die from,” Mark said.
After Seth’s death, Mark couldn’t bare to put his baseball glove down and continued playing the very sport that bonded him and his late son, even bringing Seth’s baseball bat to practices and games as a lucky charm.
“It’s the bat he used when he hit his home runs within the last games he played, his first two home runs before he passed away. So lots of sentimental value there,” Mark said.
But that cherished bat is now missing, along with about $2,000 worth of equipment that was inside Mark’s bag.
He said he left it behind accidentally at their game last Tuesday at the Redcoat Baseball complex in Midland.
“I went into serious panic mode. I was running around my truck, looking in the back seeing if maybe I put it back there, no. I just hollered and was upset, pretty devastated,” Mark said.
Mark and his close friend, Bob David, are taking to Facebook and using all their resources to search desperately for Seth’s bat.
“Hopefully they’ll see this on TV5, not everyone has Facebook,” David said.
At the very least, Mark said he just wants his son’s baseball bat back, no questions asked.
“If you want to leave it somewhere with a neutral party, anything, I won’t ask any questions. I’m not gonna be mad at you. I don’t care what your intent was before, I just want to get it back,” Mark said.
Anyone who may know where Seth's baseball bat is can contact Mark at Crashwepper04@aol.com.
