Father, son bring arcade cabinet to kids in hospital

During this time of year, most kids are waiting for Santa, but 10-year-old Michael Smith is taking action by dressing as Santa and visiting Covenant Hospital.
“I delivered a present here at the hospital so all the kids can have a good Christmas,” said Michael Smith.
It’s something that started back in 2012 when Michael and his father lived in Vietnam.
They visited an orphanage and he was shocked at what he saw.
“We saw many kids with not that many things, very little things,” Michael said.
Michael helped put smiles on their faces with the help of his dad.
“The first Christmas we did it my dad bought a lot of toys and school supplies and food,” Michael said.
On Sunday, he continued to make a difference bringing holiday cheer to kids at Covenant with an arcade cabinet for them to enjoy.
“Kids have to have fun on Christmas too and not just stay in the hospital,” Michael said
He said he’s happy to help others and make their holiday special every year.
Last year the father and son duo started a toy drive for sick children at local hospitals.
Walmart donated a $150 gift card to help fund their efforts.
