A father and son will be sentenced next month for an illegal gambling operation in St. Clair County.
A jury found David John Hoppe, 57, guilty last month of three felony charges related to an illegal gambling operation in 2018 at the 777 Café in Roseville.
David was found guilty of one felony count of running an illegal gambling operation, two felony counts of using a computer to commit a crime and one misdemeanor charge of maintaining a gambling house for gain.
David faces up to 10 years in prison when he’s sentenced in March.
His son, 31-year-old Lucas Hoppe took a plea deal in the case and pleaded guilty to a reduced felony charge of attempting to run an illegal gambling operation. Three other charges against Lucas were dropped.
Lucas faces up to 5 years in prison.
“Illegal gambling operations not only pose a threat to consumers through rigged games, but they also rob our schools and our government of essential funding,” Attorney General Dana Nessel said. “We have gambling regulations in place to protect our residents – and those who defy those regulations will be held accountable.”
