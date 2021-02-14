Two ice fishermen were rescued from the Saginaw Bay after they fell through the ice on Feb. 13.
The Coast Guard said, the men had their snowmobiles and ice shanty about ten miles offshore when the ice cracked. While waiting for help, a neighbor was able to get the men out of the water.
A father and son went ice fishing last night, and fell through the ice of the Saginaw bay.
"They find a rough patch of weak ice, whether it's due to heavy snow, a crack, anything can cause it,” said Jacob Tempest, Seaman for the United States Coast guard. “They'll fall through, they get wet, and once that happens, the clock starts ticking."
Tempest said what the father and son did in the moments after a neighbor helped rescue them, before the coast guard arrived, saved their lives
"You fall in, you have one minute to control your breathing, ten minutes of meaningful movement, and then an hour of meaningful consciousness,” Tempest said. “The fact that they were able to remain calm, pull themselves out of the water, and stay where they were, really made the difference in them being rescued."
Tempest said they had to go about ten miles to make the rescue.
"Last we heard, they're fine, mildly hypothermic, they were taken to a hospital for their treatment, but for the most part this was a good one," Tempest said.
The Coast Guard is hoping everyone is prepared before they go out on the ice.
"For one, is that communication line. Having a cell phone is obviously paramount, but even letting someone else know what you're doing, having someone with you," Tempest said.
Tempest said people should be wearing as many layers as possible.
"What they wear, gear wise, we recommend water resistant, especially footwear," Tempest said.
