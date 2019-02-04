He was his mother's only little boy and his dad's sports buddy. His friends and family regarded him as the quiet kid with a kind smile and an even kinder soul.
Andy Hirst died May 17, 2010 after battling a six-year opioid addiction.
"He hated the drug, he hated the drug dealers, hated what the drug did to him," Andy’s father Mike Hirst told TV5.
He tried rehab, went to jail and his family did everything possible, but nothing worked.
Despite that, the Hirsts weren't going to give up on saving others.
"We talked about it the day of his funeral and we put a plan into action,” Mike said.
Weeks later, Andy's Angels was born. The foundation helps fund treatment and raise awareness about opioid addiction throughout Jackson County.
Opioid overdoses now kill more people than car crashes, guns or breast cancer. That translates to roughly 130 Americans every day.
Dr. Walter Koroshetz, director of the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke, says opioid addiction comes down to its power over the brain.
"The problem with opioids is that they are very potent in relieving pain, but they rewire the brain such that the brain then requires more opioids,” Koroshetz said. “And that's what addiction is all about."
Studies say undoing that rewiring can take anywhere from four months to three years to potentially never.
That's why Mike says so many people, just like Andy, relapse after traditional treatment programs.
"We have some great 30-day, 60-day, 90-day programs, great people, great facilities, the whole works, but that's not near long enough for someone,” Mike said.
Researchers say up to 88 percent of opioid addicts relapse after detox. That’s something Andy's Angels is determined to change.
"We had to do something totally different,” Mike said.
And they are. Andy’s Angels will soon break ground on Andy’s Place Apartments. It will be a two-year opioid treatment facility in Jackson County’s Blackman Charter Township.
Mike says it will be the first of its kind in the nation because the project will use already available low-income housing funds.
Using those funds and private donations, Andy’s Place will sprout two buildings, 50 apartments and several spaces for healing. Those spaces include a greenhouse, music room, recreation room and offices for recovery organizations.
The apartments will be one and two bedrooms. The two-bedroom apartments will be reserved for parents so they can live with their kids once they reach a certain point in their recovery.
Mike hopes his dream helps those in treatment discover theirs.
"It's amazing when you see some of these people climb some of these small obstacles when you see the smile on their face," he said.
