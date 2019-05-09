An incident on a school bus has a local father worried about the safety of his daughter and others.
The father said his daughter was pressured into eating something that was more than what she thought it was.
“The kid said they were good enough to sell, so who else’s kids are gonna get em,” Shaun Hansen said.
Hansen worried when he had to puck his daughter up from a field trip after she said she was dared to eat a cookie. Some suspect that the cookie was packed with more than just peanut butter.
“The kid dared me to eat a cookie. They said it was really good,” Destanie Hansen said.
Destanie said she ate the cookie on the school bus headed to Tuscola County Technology Center where she’s working on her GED.
“She was at her field trip and she called me saying she felt really weird and didn’t know what it was,” Shaun said.
Shaun told TV5 that he spoke with the technology center’s principal about the incident. The principal confirmed that the school is investigating alongside police and are awaiting test results on the cookies.
“She takes other medication, you never know it could’ve affected that. Just scared for my kids what they have to go through and what they have to watch out for,” Shaun said.
“I just hope it doesn’t happen to anyone else,” Shaun said.
