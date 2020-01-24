The American Red Cross is helping relocate two people after a fire destroyed their Flint Township home.
Crews arrived at 2332 Fredonia Avenue in the Pasadena Mobile Home Park at about 10:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 23.
About half of the structure was involved in the fire with heavy smoke and flames coming out of the home, the Flint Township Fire Department said.
The fire department said the blaze started from a faulty furnace.
The two residents were not home when the fire broke out.
No injuries were reported from this incident.
Firefighters are considering the home a total loss.
Crews cleared the scene at about 2:30 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.