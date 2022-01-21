(Gray News) - The Federal Bureau of Investigation announced Friday it is wrapping up its investigation into the Gabby Petito murder case, revealing a notebook found near prime suspect Brian Laundrie’s remains included a confession to her killing.
The FBI first began investigating Petito’s disappearance on Sept. 12 after receiving reports from her family that she had gone missing in an area near the Grand Teton National Park.
Petito’s remains were found on Sept. 19, in an area where she and her boyfriend Laundrie had been seen together.
A coroner’s report determined she died of blunt-force injuries and strangulation.
About a month later, Laundrie’s remains were found in an area near where his vehicle had been located, along with a backpack, notebook and a revolver. The FBI says the notebook contained written statements by Laundrie claiming responsibility for Petito’s death.
A coroner determined Laundrie died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
