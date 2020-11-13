One of the FBI’s most wanted was arrested in Grand Blanc without incident on Friday.
Leonard Rayne Moses, 68, has been running from the law since June 1, 1971, when he escaped police custody while attending his grandmother’s funeral in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
According to the FBI, Moses was serving a life sentence in prison after he was convicted of first-degree murder.
On April 6, 1968, during the “Pittsburgh Riots” that happened after the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Moses and some friends threw Molotov Cocktails at a house in Homewood, according to the FBI.
A female victim perished from the fire and subsequent pneumonia.
A federal arrest warrant was issued for Moses on July 12, 1971, in the U.S. District Court of Western Pennsylvania.
He was charged with unlawful flight to avoid confinement.
“I hope this arrest brings some closure to the family members of Mary Amplo, who was killed back in 1968,” said FBI Pittsburgh Special Agent in Charge Michael Christman. “Mr. Moses will now have to face justice for her murder. Through coordination with the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office and our partners in Michigan, we were able to identify Mr. Moses using the FBI’s Next Generation Identification system. It’s these new advances in technology that the FBI must continue to identify and use to make sure those who commit crimes are brought to justice.”
“The arrest of Leonard Moses brings a measure of closure to the family of the victim, Mary Alpo,” said Allegheny County Sheriff William Mullen. “The Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office in conjunction with the FBI has steadily worked this case throughout the decades. We are thankful for the combined efforts of the involved law enforcement agencies who were involved in bringing Moses to face justice. It proves the axiom that you cannot outrun your past.”
