The FBI has identified and interviewed a person suspected of posting a threat directed at women on the University of Michigan Campus in Ann Arbor.
The threat caught the attention of State Police and Campus authorities on Saturday.
The threat alleged someone is planning to shoot every woman they see Monday.
The University of Michigan police released this statement Saturday:
“The University of Michigan Division of Public Safety and Security has been notified of a message posted on a Russian-operated confessions website indicating an intent to carry out an active shooter incident targeting females on the U-M campus on October 4. The post has been removed.”
Although it is now removed, WDIV obtained the post.
It says in part: "On October 4th I’m going to the University of Michigan and blow away every single woman I see with an AR-15."
Another part of the post states..."There is a violent pro-male revolution coming and you people better get ready for it."
U of M’s Public Affairs office said based on the investigation, there is nothing to indicate imminent harm to the community at this time, and campus activities will continue Monday.
“We also know many of you are considering your options for being on campus Monday. While it remains too soon to recommend a specific course of action or make a decision about Monday classes, we want you to know DPSS is doing everything in its power to assess this social media threat and we ask for your patience while that work moves ahead quickly,” the statement said.
Anyone with information or questions related to the post is encouraged to contact DPSS at 734-763-1131.
