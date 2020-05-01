The FBI is offering a cash reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to the arrests of two people, according to Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County.
Authorities are searching for Ra’Mond “Skipp” Bradley and Deondre “Bucko” Willis.
No further information was released.
Anyone who may know they’re whereabouts is asked to call 1 (800) CALL-FBI, Crime Stoppers of Flint at 1 (800) 422-JAIL, or anonymously through the P3 mobile app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.