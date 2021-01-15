Law enforcement said they are hoping for the best but prepping for the worst as there is an entire chain link fence about eight-feet tall around the Michigan Capitol.
"What’s happening at our capital and in Washington is crazy,” said Pat Lee, a protestor for peace.
Lee is taking to the streets in Lansing as law enforcement boards up buildings and puts an entire fence around the Michigan Capitol.
"You have armed National Guardsmen protecting our Capitol. We need to get back to some kind of sane government, sane world,” Lee said.
The Michigan State Police, FBI, Lansing Police and Fire, and the National Guard are deployed on the Capitol to ensure nothing gets out of hand. Protests are planned to start on Jan. 17.
Tim Waters, with the FBI, said while they can't disclose a specific threat or group that might descend before the inauguration, they are taking security very seriously.
“Beginning today and through the inauguration, they are free and will be in a heightened posture to be able to address and share threat information in real time with our local state and federal partners,” Waters said.
There was an FBI alert that warned about armed protests in all 50 state capitals.
“Our focus is in identifying violent agitators and extremists who use the guise of their First Amendment protected activity to promote violence and wreak havoc as we saw at the Capitol,” Waters said.
Law enforcement is urging those who don’t have an intention or specific purpose to be in downtown Lansing to stay home. Lee hopes their small protest can make a dent in what might be coming to the Capitol.
"Check your news sources and make sure that the people that you’re talking to are the people that actually know what’s going on,” Lee said.
Due to creditable threats, legislators said they have cleared the schedule for next week. Anyone with information about specific threats are recommended to call the FBI right away at 188-call-FBI.
