The FBI are searching for two men who are considered armed and dangerous after a drive-by shooting.
Casey Kenneth Flanigan, 21, and Malik Romeko-Montrell Fordham, 23, both from Flint, are wanted for their alleged involvement in a drive-by shooting of an occupied home in the city of Flint on May 27.
On June 4, the two were charged with assault with intent to murder, various firearm charges, and carrying a concealed weapon in the 67th District Court of Genesee County. A state warrant was issued for their arrest.
Fordham is 5’11”, 250 pounds, and is known by his alias of "Leek.” He has ties to Atlanta, Chicago, Flint, Detroit, and Saginaw. Flanigan is 5’11”, 160 pounds, and is known by his alias of "Lil Casey." has ties to Lansing, Saginaw, Flint, Detroit, and St. Clair Shores.
The FBI is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for each suspect for information that leads to an arrest and conviction. If you have any information on their whereabouts, you’re asked to call the FBI Detroit Office at 313-965-2323.
