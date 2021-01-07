The FBI is asking for help identifying individuals who were actively instigating violence in Washington, D.C.
The federal agency is accepting tips, photos, and videos of riots and violence in the Capitol building.
At least six Michigan residents were arrested at Wednesday’s assault on the Capitol. The U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Michigan said they are working to find any others involved as well.
“We are looking for all tips of information about acts of violence in Washington, D.C.,” said Matthew Schneider, U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Michigan.
So far, more than 60 people have been arrested. Six of those are from Michigan, according to D.C. police.
Schneider said investigators are currently gathering tips and collecting evidence to build their cases. He clarified the cases are only against those behind the assault.
“There are numbers of people who went to D.C. from Michigan, but they didn’t go there to commit acts of violence. So we need to separate that out. And what we’re looking at are people who actually committed acts of violence,” Schneider said.
Schneider said the crimes those arrested could face range all the way from a misdemeanor to a felony.
“We can separate this into two categories of crimes. Number one is the minor crimes – trespassing, loitering, maybe some destruction of property less than $1,000. And then you have to look at the more severe crimes – destruction of property over $1,000 in a federal facility. That’s a felony and you can go to prison for up to 10 years from that,” Schneider said.
While he doesn’t yet have a timeline for it, Schneider said those who resorted to violence will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.
“It’s when you engage in violence, that crosses the line. And the Justice Department is not going to turn a blind eye to that,” Schneider said.
