TOPSHOT-US-POLITICS-ELECTION-TRUMP

TOPSHOT - Trump supporters clash with police and security forces, as they storm the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on January 6, 2021. - Demonstrators breeched security and entered the Capitol as Congress debated the a 2020 presidential election Electoral Vote Certification. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

 BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI

The FBI is asking for help in identifying individuals who were actively instigating violence in Washington, D.C.

The FBI is accepting tips and digital media depicting rioting and violence in the U.S. Capitol building and the surrounding area in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 6.

Anyone who saw violent actions is urged to send in any information, photos, or videos to fbi.gov/USCapitol.

Tips can also be sent by calling 1-800-CALL-FBI or visiting tips.fbi.gov.

Copyright 2021 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

CLICK HERE to download the TV5 app.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.