The FBI is asking for help in identifying individuals who were actively instigating violence in Washington, D.C.
The FBI is accepting tips and digital media depicting rioting and violence in the U.S. Capitol building and the surrounding area in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 6.
Anyone who saw violent actions is urged to send in any information, photos, or videos to fbi.gov/USCapitol.
Tips can also be sent by calling 1-800-CALL-FBI or visiting tips.fbi.gov.
