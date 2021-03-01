Fiat Chrysler Automobiles U.S. (FCA) pleaded guilty to conspiring to violate the Labor Management Relations Act by making illegal payments to officers of the United Auto Workers union.
A representative of FCA appeared virtually in a court hearing before U.S. District Judge Paul D. Borman on Monday, March 1, and admitted the company conspired with other entities and individuals to violate the Labor Management Relations Act, also known as the Taft-Hartley Act.
The company representative admitted FCA made more than $3.5 million in illegal payments to officers of the International Union, United Automobile, Aerospace, and Agriculture Implement Workers of America (UAW) from 2009 to 2016.
Under the terms of the plea agreement, FCA will pay a $30 million fine, which represents a figure triple the base fine amount provided for the offense by the United States sentencing guidelines.
FCA also agreed to three years of probation. During this period, an independent compliance monitor will ensure the company adheres to federal labor laws.
“Through its participation in this conspiracy, FCA violated federal labor law and undermined the collective bargaining process and the faith of the UAW’s membership in their leaders,” U.S. Attorney Saima Mohsin said. “By seeking a $30 million fine and three years of oversight by a court-appointed monitor, we are holding FCA accountable and sending a message to other companies that these types of crimes will not be tolerated.”
Executives of FCA engineered illegal payments to senior officials of the UAW, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Eastern District of Michigan.
The illegal payments took different forms, including extravagant meals, rounds of golf, lavish parties for the UAW International Executive Board, an Italian-made shotgun, clothing, designer shoes, and other personal items paid for with credit cards issued by the joint training center.
The illegal payments were passed through the UAW-Chrysler skill development and training program, called the UAW-Chrysler National Training Center (NTC). The NTC was supposed to provide training as well as health and safety protections for FCA workers.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office said executives also paid off the $262,000 home mortgage of former UAW Vice President General Holiefield. Holiefield and his widow also received hundreds of thousands of dollars through Holiefield’s charitable organization, as well as companies controlled by him that had contracts with the training center.
Union officials who accepted illegal payments include former UAW Vice Presidents Holiefield and Norwood Jewell, Holiefield’s widow, Monica Morgan, and senior UAW officials, Virdell King, Keith Mickens, and Nancy Johnson.
Morgan and all of the UAW officials, except for Holiefield, have pleaded guilty to conspiring to accept the illegal payments from FCA or tax charges. Holiefield died in 2014.
At this time, 15 individuals have been convicted of federal crimes, including three former FCA executives, in connection with the investigation of illegal payments by FCA to UAW officials.
