Executives at Fiat Chrysler Automotive have agreed to a pay cut while salaried workers will see a pay deferment of 20% during the coronavirus pandemic.
FCA said the pay cuts and deferments are being used to avoid layoffs in the company and protect the employees when they get back to work.
Salaried employees will get back the money by mid-March of next year. In U.S., this will affect just under 11,000 employees.
CEO Mike Manley is taking a 50% pay cut for the next three months starting April 1.
The Group Executive Council, made up of about 20 people, is taking a 30% pay cut for the next three months.
The Board of Directors and Chairman John Elkann have agreed to forgo their salaries for the rest of the year.
“As the pandemic has spread, we have prioritized creating a safe and healthy workplace but also worked to safeguard the jobs of permanent FCA employees,” Manley said in a letter obtained by TV5. “As we go through this period, we continue to plan for the time we emerge from this crisis and in order to do so, we are taking numerous steps to protect our company during this time.”
