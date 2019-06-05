Fiat Chrysler says political conditions in France caused it to withdraw its offer to merge with French automaker Renault.
The company says its board made the decision at a meeting Wednesday evening. An FCA statement says it has become clear that the political conditions don't currently exist for the deal to proceed successfully.
FCA thanked Renault and its alliance partners Nissan and Mitsubishi for their constructive work on the proposal.
The company says it will deliver on its commitments with a strategy to remain independent.
Fiat Chrysler had proposed merging with Renault to create the world's third-biggest automaker, worth almost $40 billion.
The combined company would have produced some 8.7 million vehicles a year, more than General Motors and trailing only Volkswagen and Toyota.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.