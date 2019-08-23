The FCC is giving Michigan close to $63 million over the next 10 years to address the digital divide.
The commission authorized the money to help bring affordable broadband to 16 counties in Michigan, including three in Mid-Michigan:
- Saginaw County will receive $3.4 million
- Shiawassee County will receive $1.2 million
- Oscoda County will receive $840,000
The FCC said the money will go to small carriers to maintain, improve and expand broadband in sparsely populated areas.
The commission authorized $4.9 billion to carriers nationwide.
As part of the agreement, carriers must provide service of at least 25 Megabits per second downstream and 3 Mbps upstream to over 363,000 locations.
“Our action today will help close the digital divide and is a win-win for rural Americans and taxpayers, including 10,002 homes and small businesses in Michigan,” said FCC Chairman Ajit Pai. “Carriers get the predictable support they need to deliver broadband to their customers in these high-cost rural areas. And taxpayers, who fund this support through a fee on their phone bills, are getting more bang for their buck.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.