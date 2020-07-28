The Flint Community School district announced a new Science-Technology-Engineering-Mathematics (STEM) framework for Brownell K-5 STEM Academy and Holmes Middle School STEM Academy for the next school year.
Officials said the plan encourages students to capitalize on the 21st-century learning strategies and is aligned with the Michigan Curriculum Framework and Content Standards, and the Next Generation Science Standards (NGSS).
The plan was created by the district’s STEM Initiative Foundation Team: partners in the Office of K-12 Outreach at Michigan State University, FCS principals, teachers, and district staff.
FCS said it began mapping the STEM curriculum at Brownell and Holmes several years ago, and the new framework allows the district to enhance that commitment and capitalize on 21st-century learning strategies.
According to FCS, K-8 STEM school staff will utilize research-based innovative teaching and learning strategies, current technology, and community involvement through project-based learning to improve academic and social outcomes for all students.
“My hope is that, as a result of our rededication to STEM learning, we will one day see a talented former Flint student engineer the therapies that will address the pervasive challenges of our time,” said Superintendent Anita Steward. “The STEM plan will be implemented this fall and help develop a community of learners prepared to live, work, and contribute to our ever-changing society.”
FCS said the framework includes a detailed Implementation Plan, which outlines the first three years of programming.
In the STEM Three-Year Implementation Plan, a description of professional learning for K-8 teachers is included, accompanied by defined instructional procedures for each of the recommended STEM programs.
To learn more about the STEM curriculum, contact Brownell STEM Academy 810-760-1643 or Holmes STEM Middle School Academy 810-760-1968. Families interested in enrolling with FCS can do so online or face-to-face, by appointment only, on Tuesdays through Thursdays. Contact 810-767-6158 to schedule an appointment for in-person enrollment.
