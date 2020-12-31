The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has announced a recall against certain Sportmix pet food products after at least 28 dogs died.
The FDA announced the recall on Dec. 30. The products, manufactured by Midwestern Pet Food, Inc., may contain potentially fatal levels of aflatoxin, the FDA said.
The FDA said it is aware of at least 28 deaths and eight illnesses in dogs who ate the recalled product.
“Aflatoxin is a toxin produced by the mold Aspergillus flavus, which can grow on corn and other grains used as ingredients in pet food. At high levels, aflatoxin can cause illness and death in pets,” the FDA said.
Symptoms of aflatoxin poisoning may include sluggishness, loss of appetite, vomiting, jaundice, and/or diarrhea. In severe cases, it can be fatal.
If you have any of the products mentioned above, you should stop feeding it to your pet immediately and consult your veterinarian.
