Throughout the pandemic, blood donations and supplies have been in high demand.
However, everyone doesn’t have the same ability to donate.
This has shed some light on current restrictions placed on the LGBTQ community and their ability to donate blood.
An exciting new study, funded by the Food and Drug Administration, could change that in the new year.
“Laws have not kept up with the scientific advances since the 1980s,” said Tom Brubaker, with Sacred Heart Rehabilitation Center, which specializes in HIV/AIDS care.
It’s been about 40 years since the HIV/AIDS epidemic in the United States.
Even during a global pandemic, gay and bisexual men still have restrictions when it comes to donating blood.
“I don’t think any group should be discriminated based upon sexual orientation,” Brubaker added.
In April, the FDA changed its restrictions to supplement blood donations. Sexually active gay or bisexual men must remain abstinent for three months rather than for a full year.
“It’s a step in the right direction but it is also discriminatory,” added Brubaker about the decision.
Brubaker believes there should be a different approach, that would allow more gay and bisexual men to donate blood.
“I think that all blood donations need to be screened through an individual risk assessment,” he said.
That’s exactly what the FDA is going to look at in a new pilot study in the new year.
The study could eliminate the current restrictions in place altogether.
“I think that helps reduce the stigma, there’s so much stigma,” Brubaker said. “They need to be updated. I’m very glad to see the FDA is going to engage in this pilot project in the coming year.”
TV5 reached out to the FDA to learn more about the study, which is called ADVANCE (Assessing Donor Variability And New Concepts in Eligibility):
“The FDA remains committed to considering alternatives to time-based deferral by generating the scientific evidence that is intended to support an individual risk assessment-based blood donor questionnaire. A study of this approach, Assessing Donor Variability And New Concepts in Eligibility (ADVANCE), is intended to investigate whether donor deferral can be based on individual risk assessment. This pilot study will enroll about 2,000 MSM (men who have sex with men) who would potentially be willing to donate blood. This study, being conducted at community health centers in key locations across the United States, could generate data that will help the FDA determine if a donor questionnaire based on individual risk assessment would be as effective as time-based deferrals in reducing risk of HIV.
Additionally, the FDA has sought public input to collect insights on how we might move to and test alternative deferral strategies, such as individual risk assessment.
We do not have a specific timeline for when these studies may be completed, but remain committed to gathering the scientific data that can support alternative donor deferral policies that maintain a high level of blood safety.”
The results of the study are currently expected by late 2021.
The study comes as both the United Kingdom and New Zealand have moved to ease blood donation rules for gay and bisexual men.
Brubaker also suggests getting tested for HIV at least once a year.
“Education and then sharing that education is really a key,” he said.
