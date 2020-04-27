The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has registered 1,500 more manufacturers to meet the demand for hand sanitizer.
“We appreciate industry’s willingness to help supply alcohol-based hand sanitizer to the market to meet the increasing demand for these products and are grateful for their efforts,” said FDA Commissioner Stephen M. Hahn, M.D. “With this increased supply comes our continued mission to ensure safety of these products. It is important that hand sanitizer be manufactured in a way that makes them unpalatable to people, especially young children, and that they are appropriately labeled to discourage accidental or intentional ingestion. Additionally, hand sanitizers are not proven to treat COVID-19, and like other products meant for external use, are not for ingestion, inhalation, or intravenous use.”
The FDA received feedback from industry and congressional members about the need to use denatured alcohol for these products.
The agency said adding denaturants would make the product more bitter and less appealing ingest, especially for young children.
This would undermine the agency’s top-priority of making sure FDA-regulated products are safe for consumers, the agency said.
This month, the FDA received a report about a 13-year-old drinking hand sanitizer package in a liquor bottle from a distiller.
The sanitizer was not denatured and was reported to taste like normal alcohol, the FDA said.
