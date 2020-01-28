Trumbull Street in Bay City was scheduled to close on Feb. 3, but that has been canceled.
The street will eventually be closed between Center and Woodside for work on the storm and sanitary sewers.
The city said the work could not be started on Feb. 3 as originally slated.
"Please note the work will eventually have to be completed and the street will be closed; however, not at this time," the city said.
At that time, motorists will be detoured to Johnson Street.
The closure is estimated to last about four weeks.
4 weeks means 4 months judging by last time.
