Federal officials are weighing testimony from the only public hearing in the country on the government's latest attempt to take gray wolves off the endangered and threatened species list.
The proposal would return management of the predators to the states, potentially subjecting them to hunting and trapping. It most states it's illegal to kill a wolf unless it's threatening a human.
Minnesota Public Radio reports that officials explained at the hearing Tuesday night in the east-central Minnesota city of Brainerd that they no longer consider gray wolves endangered. They've made a dramatic recovery since they were protected in 1974.
But supporters of the protections said removal is premature. While wolves in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan and the northern Rockies have rebounded, they haven't fully recovered across their historic range.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.