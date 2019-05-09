A federal agency will measure water levels in the area of Michigan's Osceola County where Nestle pumps groundwater to bottle and sell under its Ice Mountain brand.
Nestle Waters North America says it asked the U.S. Geological Survey to monitor groundwater and surface water conditions in Twin Creek and Chippewa Creek near the company's production well.
The company received a state permit last year to boost the volume it removes from 250 to 400 gallons per minute. An environmental group and a Native American tribe are challenging the permit. A hearing before a state administrative law judge is scheduled to begin May 20.
Nestle official Arlene Anderson-Vincent says the USGS measurements will provide third-party data, which the agency will collect and publish in real time on a federal website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.