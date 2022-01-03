For months, healthcare workers have been battling a surge in COVID-19 patients and hospitals have been at or near capacity.
State officials say nearly 4,000 Michiganders have been hospitalized with COVID-19. Last month, the federal government dispatched a 22-person team to combat COVID-19.
Their month-long mission has been extended.
Major Patrick Kicker is a physician from the Department of Defense, and he hit the ground running at Covenant Healthcare when troops were called in for assistance back in December.
"This is my, personally my, third COVID-19 mission as well as a lot of my nurses have been on multiple missions, so I think we're pretty good, we're pretty adaptable at being able to get in and hit the ground running," Kicker said.
The troops have a longer stay than expected.
"We have been extended an additional month. So, you're looking at some time in February right now is when we're projecting to be complete here," said Major Jocephus Carlile, medical response team lead officer.
Carlile said there are 20 extra individuals.
"Physicians, nurses, and respiratory techs," Carlile said.
These individuals are mainly working in emergency care and the Intensive Care Unit, to take some weight off of the existing staff.
"A lot of it is based on capacity and shortages and staff. The hospital has to address what their needs are to the state, the state submits it to FEMA, and then the state and FEMA goes to the DOD," Carlile said.
From there, the Department of Defense validates the need, and sends people like Major Kicker.
"It's been great getting to be able to be here and just integrate with the Covenant team and hopefully fulfill that need and provide a role and maybe allow for some better outcomes for patients that may not have made it otherwise," Kicker said.
