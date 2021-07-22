TV5 has learned federal authorities are looking into the pandemic-related bonuses that the Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners voted to give themselves.
One of the top payouts were for the Shiawassee County Commissioner and Chairman Jeremy Root who received $25,000. The money added up to a total of $65,000 in federal relief money.
Shiawassee County will receive $13.2 million in COVID-19 relief funds over the next few years.
Marlene Webster spoke out after a board meeting last Thursday about pandemic-related hazard pay for county employees.
“We were presented with 'we have 250 employees if we pay an average of 2148 comes out to just half a million dollars' and that’s all the information we were given,” Webster said.
She voted to approve it as a way to thank frontliners for their hard work. But she said she was disappointed when she found out after it passed that some board members were paid significantly more than county workers.
“A constituent tipped me off and said I heard that commissioners had paid themselves some hazard pay, and one may be getting $25,000,” Webster said.
That person is Board Chairman Jeremy Root. According to numbers Webster posted on Facebook, Vice Chairman Brandon Marks and Finance Chair John Plowman each received $10,000.
Webster told TV5 there was never a discussion about commissioners getting paid. When she checked her bank account Monday, she noticed a $3,400 deposit from the county. She returned the money and put up a Facebook post stating, “I wanted to make sure I was being transparent saying here’s what happened and here’s what I'm doing about that.”
