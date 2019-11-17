A New Jersey man faces allegations he conspired to carry out spray paint vandalism attacks two months ago against synagogues in Michigan and Wisconsin.
The Philadelphia Inquirer reported 18-year-old Richard Tobin allegedly recruited people on a neo-Nazi social network.
Court records indicate Tobin told investigators he considered suicide attacks and once sat with a machete in the parking lot of a New Jersey mall, considering an attack on black shoppers.
An email message for his public defender wasn't returned.
The paper says the synagogues that were vandalized with swastikas and other images on Sept. 21-22 were in Hancock, Michigan, and Racine, Wisconsin.
A magistrate judge ordered Tobin to remain incarcerated Friday, pending a mental health evaluation.
The paper says authorities declined to discuss the details of their investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.