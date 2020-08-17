More than 2 dozen Michigan students will be relieved of student debt after a case against The Art Institutes of Michigan.
Michigan Attorney General announced Monday a ruling from the U.S. District Court of Northern Ohio against Dream Center Education Holdings LLC.
A case was brought against DCEH, the parent company of The Art Institute of Michigan, for predatory and deceptive practices.
123 students from Colorado, Illinois and Michigan will receive $133,278 for misrepresentation to student loan borrowers. 28 Michigan students will split $28,929.
DCEH was in the process of buying multiple education institutions, including The Art Institutes of Michigan when the Metro Detroit university unexpectedly closed in 2018. Students were left with debt and no degrees.
“Many students pursue their college educations with hope that the degrees they earn will enrich their lives, and they choose to make an investment in their futures by accumulating debt,” Nessel said. “Universities and higher education institutions must be held accountable if they’re not holding up their end of the deal by providing students with legitimate degrees and an appropriate education.”
The nearly $29,000 will be given directly to the students and another $1.065 million in student loans will be discharged.
About $782,500 in loans will be discharged under the U.S. Department of Education’s closed school discharge rules. Another nearly $282,900 will be discharged due to DCEH’s misrepresentation of its accreditation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.