A decision in federal court on Wednesday found that the defendants in the Flint Water Crisis have not cited any authority that supports their position a new settlement is required involving litigation of the city, which requires a vote by the city council.
McLaren made a proposal to reduce its contribution from $20 million to $5 million earlier this year because only a handful of individuals who sued have agreed to settle their cases.
The original settlement agreement that received preliminary approval in federal court has several “walk away” rights that allow defendants to withdraw from the settlement if certain thresholds are not met. Council for individual plaintiffs agreed with McLaren’s offer to continue participating in the settlement, but the City of Flint defendants did not.
The City of Flint determined that the stipulation needed to be a “decision of a legislative body”, and that the Flint City Council need to vote on it.
The Flint City Finance Committee voted to submit a resolution approving the amendment to the full city council on Sept. 13, but when it reached the full council the resolution was tabled, and the amendment was never approved or disapproved.
The Flint City Council voted to join the settlement for $20 million on Dec. 21, 2020 and were then bound by contract under Michigan law.
Because the health system proposed a change to the dollar amount, the Flint defendants determined that they needed the city council’s approval before the agreement could be entered by the court. McLaren disagreed with this decision.
According to a decision by Judge Judith E. Levy, the issue of the McLaren defendants’ contribution and its amount is a matter of McLaren’s settlement with the plaintiffs and class members, not the Flint defendants.
Judge Levy’s order applied to all cases.
