As more people receive unemployment benefits, the more fraud cases pile up for federal attorneys.
"It’s just exploding here,” said U.S. Attorney Matthew Schneider. “Getting more and more cases every day. I had to assign more people to handle these cases."
He’s calling it the biggest fraud in decades and maybe even in an entire generation. And it’s adding insult to injury while millions of people try to get through this pandemic.
He says people are stealing unemployment money and using covid business relief funds to buy fancy cars and big screen tv's.
"Fraudster steals the unemployment funds and this is happening all across the country and especially right here in Michigan,” Schneider said. “That means that the people that really need it. Who are really hurting I have a business that are struggling they’re not going to get that money."
Everyone should be concerned about this unscrupulous behavior Schneider says.
He that it drives up unemployment taxes for businesses, it affects people with legitimate unemployment claims, and it puts a strain on the state’s unemployment trust fund.
Schneider says he anticipates the FBI and law enforcement will be investigating these cases for years to come.
"If you think you’re going to get away with this you’re dead wrong,” he said. “We are watching all of these cases. We will come after anyone who steals money from the victims of the pandemic."
Schneider adds that committing these kinds of crimes can land you in prison for 20 years. And says if you have any information about people committing fraud contact the FBI.
