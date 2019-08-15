A federal fugitive described as armed and dangerous has been arrested near Houghton Lake.
Michigan State Police got a tip that Ryan Richard Lewis, 25, of Lake City, was hiding out in the Houghton Lake and Higgins Lake area.
Lewis was wanted for jumping bail on federal firearms charges.
On August 7 at 2:10 p.m., a trooper and K9 were en route to an address in the Higgins Lake area when he saw the suspect’s vehicle ahead of him on N. Higgins Lake Road.
The vehicle pulled into the Evergreen Party Store where two women got out, MSP reported.
The trooper went up to the vehicle and saw Lewis hiding in the back of the minivan. He was arrested and will be taken to Bay City and turned over to the U.S. Marshals Service.
