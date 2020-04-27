The U.S. Small Business Administration resumed taking Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) applications from participating lenders Monday morning, April 27.
This marks the second round of funding that will give an additional $310 billion for the PPP.
It’s expected that this round of funding will be exhausted quickly.
“We encourage all Michigan food, agriculture, and forest products companies to work with their SBA lenders and accounting firms to determine if this program can provide assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Gary McDowell, director of the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development. “In the initial round, thousands of Michigan companies received support, but we know many more companies are in need of financial support, and we hope this additional funding will provide an influx of capital needed at this critical time.”
The PPP was created by the CARES Act and offers forgivable loans for businesses, including farms, that use most of the money to retain or rehire workers.
More information can be found on SBA’s website.
