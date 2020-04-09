Michigan families who qualify for free or reduced lunches will soon have access to federal funding to help feed their kids.
The Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer Program gives Michigan temporary funding to address the emergency food needs during the pandemic.
The food benefits will go to families of the approximately 895,000 children who qualify for free or reduced lunches.
The goal is to supplement the meals Michigan schools have been continuing to provide during their closure.
Eligible families not currently receiving food assistance benefits will receive in the mail a pre-loaded Electronic Benefits Transaction (EBT) card, known as a Bridge Card, issued under the name of the oldest student in the household.
The amount will be no less than the total amount of free or reduced lunch the family would have received.
The benefits will include $193.80 per eligible student to cover the months of March and April and an additional $182.40 per student to cover May and June combined.
