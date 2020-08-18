The federal government announced a historic expansion of hunting and fishing opportunities on public lands while visiting Mid-Michigan on Tuesday.
U.S. Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt announced the opening and expansion of more than 850 hunting and fishing opportunities across more than 2.3 million acres at 147 national wildlife refuges and national fish hatcheries.
He made the announcement at the Shiawassee National Wildlife Refuge.
It is the single largest expansion of hunting and fishing opportunities by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in history, the U.S. Department of Interior said.
“On the heels of President Trump signing the most significant conservation and recreation funding in US history, providing nearly $20 billion over the next 10 years to fix and conserve the American people’s public lands, the Trump Administration has now made an additional 2.3 million acres accessible to new hunting and fishing opportunities,” Bernhardt said. “We continue to take significant actions to further conservation initiatives and support sportsmen and women who are America’s true conservationists.”
You can find a complete list of all refuges and hatcheries that are opening or expanding here.
