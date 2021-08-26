The United States Department of Education announced on Thursday they will make $1.1 billion in closed school discharges available to 115,000 borrowers who attended the now-defunct ITT Technical Institute.
The borrowers did not finish their degree or credential and left the institute on or after March 31, 2008. The department estimates 43 percent of those borrowers are currently in default.
Thursday’s action brings the total amount of discharged loans approved by the department since January of this year to $9.5 billion, affecting over 563,000 borrowers.
The action extends relief to borrowers who attended ITT with a period during which the institution engaged in widespread misrepresentations about the accurate state of its financial health and misled students into taking out private loans that were unaffordable portrayed falsely as grant aid. Around 7,000 of the borrowers covered in Thursday’s closed school discharge announcement also have approved borrower defense to repayment claims.
“For years, ITT hid its true financial state from borrowers while luring many of them into taking out private loans with misleading and unaffordable terms that may have caused borrowers to leave school,” U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona said. “Today’s action continues the Department’s efforts to improve and use its targeted loan relief authorities to deliver meaningful help to student borrowers. At the same time, the continued cost of addressing the wrongdoing of ITT and other predatory institutions yet again highlights the need for stronger and faster accountability throughout the federal financial aid system.”
Borrowers who enrolled at other institutions but did not finish their program of study may still be eligible for a discharge, but will still have to submit an application. To access the closed school discharge application, visit StudentAid.gov/closedschoolform.
The department will start processing discharges in September 2021.
