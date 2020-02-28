The Flint Housing Commission is getting a $239,000 federal grant to help promote affordable housing for Flint families.
Congressman Dan Kildee announced the grant, coming from Resident Opportunities and Self Sufficiency (ROSS), through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
Kildee said it will allow the Flint Housing Commission to help families with supportive service to increase their household income, reduce or eliminate their need for assistance, and make progress toward achieving economic independence.
“I am proud to announce this federal grant for the Flint Housing Commission. Investing in affordable housing for residents will help make our neighborhoods safer and stronger,” Congressman Kildee said. “Every family, regardless of their zip code, should have access to affordable and safe housing. I will continue to work to bring federal resources back to mid-Michigan,” said Congressman Kildee.
