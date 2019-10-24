Law enforcement agencies in Mid-Michigan are getting a boost from a nationwide initiative identifying the most pressing violent crime problems in communities and developing solutions to address them.
It’s part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, which is a grant from the Justice Department to help law enforcement across the country.
“There’s so much good that we’re trying to do up here in Saginaw County, Bay City, Flint,” United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Michigan Matthew Schneider said.
Schneider said the grant will help reduce gang violence in the city of Saginaw. The federal funds, about $352,000, will be available right away.
“We could pay for police overtime. We could provide for additional squad cars. In fact, some of our money specifically is to the sheriff and the city of Saginaw to buy additional police cars,” Schneider said.
He said the money will also be used for gang interdiction, something that has worked well in Detroit.
“We actually go out and speak to the gang members and we tell them this is the last time. You put your guns down or we’re coming after you and you’re going to federal prison. And that’s our message. And when we communicate that directly to the gang members, it has a great effect. And that’s what we’re going to do here as well,” Schneider said.
Saginaw Mayor Floyd Kloc said this is great news for the city.
“Having this grant, it’s a three-year one if I remember correctly, will give us a substantial boost to how we can help fight crime in our neighborhoods,” Kloc said.
Kloc was quick to point out crime in the city is down 80 percent over the last several years, and this new grant will only aide in those efforts to continue that trend.
“We want new people to come and find a city that is low crime, that has all the amenities of any big city, and that is a wonderful place to live, work, and play,” Kloc said.
As for Schneider, he said this grant money is just the beginning.
“We hope that we can continue this funding not just for this year, but for next year, and the years beyond that as well,” Schneider said.
Saginaw County is receiving $1.3 million out of the $122 million in grants statewide.
