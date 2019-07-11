Federal funding will enable Alpena Community College to step up its use of interactive video to treat patients dealing with opioid addiction in Michigan's northeastern Lower Peninsula.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture is providing $500,000 to expand telemedicine treatments at 25 locations in the region.
Sen. Debbie Stabenow of Michigan says the funding will ensure that patients get the care they need without having to travel long distances.
The funding was provided through the USDA's Rural Development Distance Learning and Telemedicine program. It will help pay to install video equipment in 18 counties, linking patients with treatment and health care resources.
An additional $50,000 was provided to Ortele Health to provide similar services in Clare and Kalkaska Counties.
