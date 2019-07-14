Airports across Michigan are receiving federal grants for repairing and building runways, as well as replacing and updating equipment.
Federal and state officials say $8.8 million will go to Bishop in Flint, $4.6 million to MBS in Freeland, $1.1 million for Cherry Capital in Traverse City, $678,000 for Sawyer in Gwinn, and $155,000 for Chippewa County in Sault Ste. Marie. The Michigan State Block Grant Program is getting $1 million.
The grants from the U.S. Department of Transportation are the third round from an overall $3 billion federal airport improvement program for U.S. airports.
