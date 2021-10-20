Three federal grants totaling more than $266,000 will help reduce crime and support local law enforcement in mid-Michigan.
“I am proud to announce these important federal grants to help reduce crime and make neighborhoods safer,” said Congressman Dan Kildee. “Law enforcement officers and first responders have been on the frontline of this pandemic, and they deserve our support. By improving public safety, we can make our communities and neighborhoods stronger.”
The grants were awarded through the U.S. Department of Justice’s Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) program, which provides funding to local initiatives to reduce criminal activity including officer training, mental health programs, drug treatment, and enforcement programs as well as crime victim support and witness programs.
Funds from the JAG program can also be used for drug and gang task forces community education, crime prevention and domestic violence programs, and other initiatives aimed at reducing crime.
