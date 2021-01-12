The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced it will grant the nine governors’, including Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, request to release the millions of doses of the COVID-19 vaccine being held by the Trump administration.
HHS also announced it will follow Michigan’s lead and recommend states open up vaccines to residents 65 and older.
“Michigan and states across the country remain ready to get more shots in arms, which is why the Trump administration’s decision to grant our request and release millions of doses of the vaccine is so crucial,” Whitmer said. “It will take all of us – the federal government, state and local leaders, health departments, and everyday Americans - to ensure everyone can get the safe and effective vaccine. There is still more work to do, which is why yesterday, I sent a letter to the Trump Administration requesting permission to directly purchase up to 100,000 doses of the vaccine for the state of Michigan. I am eager to hear back from the federal government regarding my request, and will continue to work with them and leaders everywhere to end this pandemic and save lives.”
