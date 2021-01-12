The U.S. Department of Health granted Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s request to release millions of COVID-19 vaccine doses.
Michigan is among nine states to receive the extra doses.
“We have too much vaccine sitting in freezers and hospitals with hospitals not using it,” Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said.
Azar said millions more doses of the COVID-19 vaccine are on the way.
During an Operation Warp Speed briefing on Tuesday, Azar explained why vaccines were being stashed away.
“Because we now have a consistent pace of production. We can now ship all of the doses that had been held in physical reserve with second doses being supplied by doses coming off of manufacturing lines with quality control,” Azar said.
Azar said the Trump administration is confident second doses will be available on time to all who need them.
“We are 100 percent committed to ensuring a second dose is available for every American who receives a first dose,” Azar said.
Azar said in the event of a glitch in production, newly produced vaccines will be reserved for second doses only. But Azar is a big believer in Pfizer’s and Moderna’s ability to produce the vaccine. That is why he said it’s time to empty the reserve.
“Use every channel. Get the vaccine out there. I would rather have people working to get appointments to get vaccinated than having vaccine going to waste sitting in freezers,” Azar said.
